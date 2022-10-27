LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.87 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.17  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.92 13.62 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.87 13.57 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 13.47 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 13.57 
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 13.50 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 13.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.03 13.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.82 13.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 13.62 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.17 13.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.18 
Poet Energy, Corning6.87 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.92 13.27 

