|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.87
|13.82
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.92
|13.62
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.87
|13.57
|United Farmers Creston
|6.90
|13.47
|United Farmers Essex
|6.87
|13.57
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.98
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.92
|13.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.92
|13.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.03
|13.74
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.12
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.82
|13.52
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.89
|13.62
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.17
|13.87
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.18
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.87
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.92
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Thursday, October 27, 2022
Morgan Martin
