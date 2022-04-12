LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.72 6.96 16.55 14.67 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.90 7.06 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.59 6.96 16.41 14.52 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.02 7.16 16.75 14.77 
United Farmers Red Oak7.60 6.81 16.21 14.27 
United Farmers Creston 7.53 6.78 15.91 14.22 
United Farmers Essex 7.45 6.81 16.16 14.22 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.56 6.91 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.20 6.80 15.97 14.30 
Gavilon/Creston7.50 6.85 16.02 14.35 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.52 6.93 16.28 14.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.53 7.01 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.34 6.71 16.20 14.27 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.74 6.93 16.06 14.46 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.88 7.01 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.60 14.77 
Poet Energy, Corning7.62 6.99 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.52 6.97 16.15 14.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.40 6.76 16.11 14.35 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.48 6.89 16.03 14.32 

