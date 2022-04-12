|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.72
|6.96
|16.55
|14.67
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.90
|7.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.59
|6.96
|16.41
|14.52
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.02
|7.16
|16.75
|14.77
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.60
|6.81
|16.21
|14.27
|United Farmers Creston
|7.53
|6.78
|15.91
|14.22
|United Farmers Essex
|7.45
|6.81
|16.16
|14.22
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.56
|6.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.20
|6.80
|15.97
|14.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.50
|6.85
|16.02
|14.35
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.52
|6.93
|16.28
|14.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.53
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.34
|6.71
|16.20
|14.27
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.74
|6.93
|16.06
|14.46
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.88
|7.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.60
|14.77
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.62
|6.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.52
|6.97
|16.15
|14.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.40
|6.76
|16.11
|14.35
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.48
|6.89
|16.03
|14.32
Cash Grain Bids Tues. April 12, 2022
Morgan Martin
