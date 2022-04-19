|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.05
|7.12
|16.92
|14.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.15
|7.22
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.86
|7.12
|16.72
|14.66
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.30
|7.32
|17.07
|14.90
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.87
|6.97
|16.57
|14.41
|United Farmers Creston
|7.80
|6.94
|16.22
|14.36
|United Farmers Essex
|7.76
|6.97
|16.47
|14.36
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.89
|7.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.50
|6.96
|16.42
|14.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.83
|7.06
|16.47
|14.61
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.81
|7.10
|16.75
|14.71
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.80
|7.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.61
|6.87
|16.51
|14.40
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.22
|7.25
|16.58
|14.81
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.13
|7.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.91
|14.90
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.90
|7.15
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.80
|7.13
|16.47
|14.50
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.72
|6.92
|16.42
|14.49
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.76
|7.05
|16.33
|14.45
Cash Grain Bids Tues. April 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
