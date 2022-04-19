LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.05 7.12 16.92 14.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.15 7.22 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.86 7.12 16.72 14.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.30 7.32 17.07 14.90 
United Farmers Red Oak7.87 6.97 16.57 14.41 
United Farmers Creston 7.806.9416.22 14.36 
United Farmers Essex 7.76 6.97 16.47 14.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.89 7.07 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.50 6.96 16.42 14.46 
Gavilon/Creston7.83 7.06 16.47 14.61 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.81 7.10 16.75 14.71 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.80 7.17XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.61 6.87 16.51 14.40 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.22 7.25 16.58 14.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.13 7.17 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.91 14.90 
Poet Energy, Corning7.90 7.15 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.80 7.13 16.47 14.50 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.72 6.92 16.42 14.49 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.76 7.05 16.33 14.45 

