LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.11 7.08 16.72 14.63 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.22 7.19 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.88 7.09 16.52 14.48 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.31 7.28 16.92 14.73 
United Farmers Red Oak7.89 6.94 16.32 14.28 
United Farmers Creston 7.82 6.91 16.02 14.23 
United Farmers Essex 7.80 6.94 16.24 14.23 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.03 7.03 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.64 6.94 16.40 14.25 
Gavilon/Creston7.84 7.04 16.26 14.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.86 7.08 16.51 14.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.82 7.14XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.63 6.83 16.31 14.22
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.11 7.09 16.40 14.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.16 7.14 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.71 14.72 
Poet Energy, Corning7.93 7.13 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.81 7.09 16.27 14.33 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.79 6.89 16.22 14.31 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.78 7.01 16.21 14.27 

