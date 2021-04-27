LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.75 5.32 15.70 12.98 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.80 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 5.30 XXX12.83 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.85 5.42 15.65 13.23 
United Farmers Red Oak6.63 5.25 15.60 12.78 
United Farmers Creston 6.665.22 15.50 12.73 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.66 5.22 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoahn/a    
Gavilon/Crestonn/a    
Gavilon/Nebraska Cityn/a    
Green Plains Essex6.55 5.22 15.50 12.67 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.71 5.07 15.55 12.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.67 5.39 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.75 5.28 15.61 13.05 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.54 5.62 15.49 13.42 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.85 5.40 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.75-6.81 XXX 15.74-16.14 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.74 13.02 
Poet Energy, Corning6.70 5.32 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.69 5.32 15.44 12.82 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.64 5.14 15.10 12.70 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.56 5.28 15.37 12.80 

