LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.48 6.71 16.09 14.16 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.65 6.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.34 6.72 15.94 14.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.78 6.91 16.29 14.26 
United Farmers Red Oak7.33 6.57 15.74 13.76 
United Farmers Creston 7.28 6.54 15.49 13.71 
United Farmers Essex 7.20 6.57 15.69 13.71 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.25 6.69 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.05 6.57 15.56 13.81 
Gavilon/Creston7.35 6.62 15.51 13.91 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.28 6.69 15.86 14.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.28 6.77 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.41 XXX 13.77 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.54 6.74 15.54 14.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.60 6.77 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.09 14.20 
Poet Energy, Corning7.30 6.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.23 6.72 15.69 13.86 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.15 6.52 15.64 13.84 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.21 6.65 15.56 13.81 

