LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.02 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.33
 SIRE Council Bluffs 2.98 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.94 N/A
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.73 7.93
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.84 8.12
 Gavilon/Creston 2.87 8.24
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.92 8.24
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.90 8.18
 Golden Triangle/Craig 2.90 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.75 8.13
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.72 8.13
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.02 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.11 8.63
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.99 - 3.01 8.53
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.83 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.96 8.13
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 2.99 8.33
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.87 8.14
 United Farmers/Creston 2.88 8.14
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.92 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.78 8.08