LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.27 5.23 13.52 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.31 5.48 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.09 5.21 XXX12.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.39 5.38 XXX 13.12 
United Farmers Red Oak6.19 5.19 13.72 12.82 
United Farmers Creston 6.11 5.18 13.62 12.77 
United Farmers Essex 6.09 5.19 13.72 12.77 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.19 5.13 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.09 5.28 13.57 12.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.19 5.23 13.52 12.77 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.14 5.25 13.22 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.24 5.30 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.89 4.98 13.24 12.74 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.31 5.33 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.20-6.32 XXX 13.29-13.84 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.91 13.01 
Poet Energy, Corning6.29 5.35 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.22 5.26 13.62 12.82 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.94 5.00 13.37 12.65 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.14 5.22 

13.63 

12.77 

