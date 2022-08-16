LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.96 5.80 14.41 13.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.12 5.85 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 5.75 14.16 13.41 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.76 5.75 14.21 13.16 
United Farmers Creston 6.69 5.72 14.06 13.11 
United Farmers Essex 6.66 5.73 14.11 13.11 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.10 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 5.70 13.97 13.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.66 5.90 13.82 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.71 5.80 14.02 13.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 5.80 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.50 XXX 13.05 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.17 6.06 14.57 13.84 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.01 5.85 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.56 13.61 
Poet Energy, Corning6.86 5.92 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.61 5.80 13.91 13.11 

