|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.96
|5.80
|14.41
|13.46
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.91
|5.75
|14.16
|13.41
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.76
|5.75
|14.21
|13.16
|United Farmers Creston
|6.69
|5.72
|14.06
|13.11
|United Farmers Essex
|6.66
|5.73
|14.11
|13.11
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|6.10
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.71
|5.70
|13.97
|13.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.66
|5.90
|13.82
|13.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.71
|5.80
|14.02
|13.32
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.11
|5.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.50
|XXX
|13.05
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|6.06
|14.57
|13.84
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.56
|13.61
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.86
|5.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.61
|5.80
|13.91
|13.11
Cash Grain Bids Tues. August 16, 2022
Morgan Martin
