|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.15
|5.33
|13.41
|13.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.18
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.03
|5.32
|XXX
|13.02
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.93
|5.48
|XXX
|13.36
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.13
|5.30
|13.47
|13.07
|United Farmers Creston
|6.10
|5.29
|13.32
|13.02
|United Farmers Essex
|6.13
|5.30
|13.47
|1302
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.28
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.13
|5.34
|13.52
|13.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.13
|5.34
|13.52
|13.02
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.13
|5.36
|13.32
|13.07
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.33
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.10
|5.19
|13.52
|13.12
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.30
|5.44
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.14-6.24
|XXX
|13.22-13.83
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.71
|13.26
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.08
|5.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.13
|5.36
|13.66
|13.06
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.88
|5.11
|13.12
|12.90
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.18
|5.33
|13.48
|13.02
Cash Grain Bids Tues. August 17, 2021
Morgan Martin
