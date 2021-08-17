LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.15 5.33 13.41 13.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.18 5.44 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.03 5.32 XXX13.02 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.93 5.48 XXX 13.36 
United Farmers Red Oak6.13 5.30 13.47 13.07 
United Farmers Creston 6.10 5.29 13.32 13.02 
United Farmers Essex 6.13 5.30 13.47 1302 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.28 5.23 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.13 5.34 13.52 13.02 
Gavilon/Creston6.13 5.34 13.52 13.02 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.135.3613.3213.07
Green Plains Shenandoah6.33 5.41 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.10 5.19 13.52 13.12 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.30 5.44 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.14-6.24 XXX 13.22-13.83 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.71 13.26 
Poet Energy, Corning6.08 5.45 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.13 5.36 13.66 13.06 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.88 5.11 13.12 12.90 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.18 5.33 13.48 13.02 

