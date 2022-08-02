LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 5.59 14.51 13.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.01 5.69 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.88 5.59 14.47 13.42 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 5.54 14.37 13.17 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 5.51 14.22 13.12 
United Farmers Essex 6.71 5.52 14.27 13.12 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.85 6.04 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 5.53 14.22 13.10 
Gavilon/Creston6.80 5.63 13.82 13.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.90 5.61 14.02 

13.37 

Green Plains Shenandoah7.06 5.64 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.34 XXX 13.10 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 5.85 14.51 13.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 5.69 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.61 13.66 
Poet Energy, Corning6.71 5.72 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.41 5.60 13.96 13.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.46 5.44 14.27 13.17 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.91 5.52 14.22 13.19 

