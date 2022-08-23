LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.15 6.25 14.61 14.26 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.55 6.30 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.20 6.20 14.61 14.21 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.35 6.20 15.01 13.96 
United Farmers Creston 7.28 6.17 14.86 13.91 
United Farmers Essex 7.25 6.18 14.91 13.91 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.50 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.15 6.15 14.61 13.91 
Gavilon/Creston7.35 6.35 14.61 14.11 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.30 6.25 14.91 14.11 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.55 6.35 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.95 XXX 13.85 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.29 6.07 14.80 14.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.45 6.30 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.36 14.41 
Poet Energy, Corning7.50 6.43 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.10 6.25 14.71 13.91 

