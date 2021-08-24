LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.02 5.15 13.12 12.92 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.25 5.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.70 5.13 XXX12.72 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.94 5.30 XXX 13.12 
United Farmers Red Oak5.85 5.11 13.12 12.77 
United Farmers Creston 5.82 5.10 13.02 12.72 
United Farmers Essex 5.855.11 13.12 12.72 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.04 5.05 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.99 5.14 13.12 12.72 
Gavilon/Creston5.54 5.19 12.82 12.72 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.99 5.16 13.02 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.15 5.22 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.85 4.88 12.83 12.43 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.15 5.25 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.13 XXX 12.92 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.31 12.96 
Poet Energy, Corning5.54 5.27 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.99 5.18 13.17 12.77 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.75 4.92 12.82 12.60 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.00 5.14 13.03 12.72 

