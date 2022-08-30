LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.37 6.47 14.07 14.07 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.77 6.62 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.02 6.42 13.83 13.93 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.47 6.42 14.73 13.68 
United Farmers Creston 7.40 6.39 14.58 13.63 
United Farmers Essex 7.37 6.40 14.63 13.63 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.45 6.67 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.27 6.42 14.33 13.63 
Gavilon/Creston7.42 6.62 14.33 13.83 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.52 6.49 14.33 13.83 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.62 6.57 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 6.17 XXX 13.56 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.78 6.63 14.83 14.10 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.576.52 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.92 14.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.75 6.62 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock    

