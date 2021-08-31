|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.44
|5.04
|12.57
|12.57
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.99
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.59
|5.02
|XXX
|12.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.54
|5.19
|XXX
|12.72
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.69
|5.00
|12.63
|12.38
|United Farmers Creston
|5.61
|4.99
|12.43
|12.33
|United Farmers Essex
|5.69
|5.00
|12.63
|12.33
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.84
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.70
|5.05
|12.59
|12.34
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.33
|5.10
|12.34
|12.34
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.75
|5.07
|12.64
|12.44
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.00
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.79
|4.84
|12.35
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.96
|5.14
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.05
|XXX
|13.03
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.92
|12.57
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.34
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.74
|5.07
|12.77
|12.37
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.49
|4.81
|XXX
|12.21
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.79
|5.04
|12.58
|12.32
Cash Grain Bids Tues. August 31, 2021
Morgan Martin
