LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.44 5.04 12.57 12.57 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.99 5.14 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.59 5.02 XXX12.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.54 5.19 XXX 12.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.69 5.00 12.63 12.38 
United Farmers Creston 5.61 4.99 12.43 12.33 
United Farmers Essex 5.69 5.00 12.63 12.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.84 4.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.70 5.05 12.59 12.34 
Gavilon/Creston5.33 5.10 12.34 12.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.75 5.07 12.64 12.44 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.00 5.11 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.79 4.84 12.35 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.96 5.14 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.05 XXX 13.03 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.92 12.57 
Poet Energy, Corning5.34 5.16 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.74 5.07 12.77 12.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.49 4.81 XXX 12.21 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.79 5.04 12.58 12.32 

