|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.15
|11.34
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.17
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.03
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.25
|11.52
|United Farmers Red Oak
|3.96
|11.12
|United Farmers Creston
|3.96
|11.07
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.95
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.95
|11.08
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.03
|11.13
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.99
|11.13
|Green Plains Essex
|3.95
|11.12
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.86
|11.02
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.15
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.78
|11.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.10
|11.39
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.18
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.11-4.25
|11.44-11.48
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.42
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.05
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.05
|11.17
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.83
|10.86
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|3.94
|11.07
