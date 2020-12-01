LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.15 11.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.17 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.03 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.25 11.52 
United Farmers Red Oak3.96 11.12 
United Farmers Creston 3.96 11.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.95 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah3.95 11.08 
Gavilon/Creston4.03 11.13 
Gavilon/Nebraska City3.99 11.13 
Green Plains Essex3.95 11.12 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.86 11.02 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.78 11.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.10 11.39 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.18 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.11-4.25 11.44-11.48 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.42 
Poet Energy, Corning4.05 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.05 11.17 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.83 10.86 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene3.94 11.07 

