LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.96 12.54 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.95 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.80 12.45 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.15 12.74 
United Farmers Red Oak5.58 12.40 
United Farmers Creston  5.55 12.20
United Farmers Essex 5.58 12.30 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.90 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.60 12.25 
Gavilon/Creston5.64 12.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.76 12.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.80 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.50 12.24 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.90 12.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.92 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.90 11.99-12.44 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.79 
Poet Energy, Corning5.80 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.70 12.19 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.52 12.10 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.66 12.25 

