|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.19
|11.64
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.26
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.12
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.29
|11.79
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.10
|11.39
|United Farmers Creston
|4.10
|11.29
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.98
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.05
|11.36
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.12
|11.36
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.12
|11.48
|Green Plains Essex
|3.99
|11.34
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.90
|11.32
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.17
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.78
|10.91
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.14
|11.61
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.25
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.09-4.25
|11.46-11.49
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.64
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.07
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.15
|11.39
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.87
|11.08
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.03
|11.34
