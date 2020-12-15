LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.19 11.64 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.26 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.12 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.29 11.79 
United Farmers Red Oak4.10 11.39 
United Farmers Creston 4.10 11.29 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.98 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.05 11.36 
Gavilon/Creston4.12 11.36 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.12 11.48 
Green Plains Essex3.99 11.34 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.9011.32 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.17 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.78 10.91 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.14 11.61 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.25 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.09-4.25 11.46-11.49 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.64 
Poet Energy, Corning4.07 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.15 11.39 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.87 11.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.03 11.34 

