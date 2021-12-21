LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.01 13.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.07  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.88 13.03 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.26 13.23 
United Farmers Red Oak5.71 12.88 
United Farmers Creston 5.68 12.68 
United Farmers Essex 5.71 12.78 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.03 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.70 12.76 
Gavilon/Creston5.78 12.78 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.86 12.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.88 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.58 12.73 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.00 12.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.00 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.00 12.47-13.04 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.22 
Poet Energy, Corning5.78 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.78 12.68 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.60 12.58 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.74 12.73 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.