LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett   4.31 12.27
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  4.40XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 4.30XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 4.49 12.32
United Farmers Red Oak 4.29 12.02
United Farmers Creston  4.32 11.92
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.13XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah 4.27 11.99
Gavilon/Creston 4.30 11.99
Gavilon/Nebraska City 4.30 12.09
Green Plains Essex 4.18 11.97
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  4.09 11.95
Green Plains Shenandoah 4.36XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 4.20 11.98
Cargill/Council Bluffs n/a n/a
SIRE/Council Bluffs 4.41XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 4.23 11.91
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  12.27
Poet Energy, Corning 4.26XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 4.33 12.02
Craig Grain/Craig MO 4.05 11.78
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 4.20 11.98

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.