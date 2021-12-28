|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.08
|13.64
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.06
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.92
|13.49
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.33
|13.74
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.80
|13.46
|United Farmers Creston
|5.77
|13.28
|United Farmers Essex
|5.80
|13.41
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.05
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.82
|13.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.85
|13.24
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.93
|13.44
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.95
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.18
|13.58
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.05
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.00
|12.99
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.73
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.85
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.92
|13.29
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.67
|13.10
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.91
|13.28
Cash Grain Bids Tues, Dec. 28
Morgan Martin
