LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.0813.64
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.06 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.9213.49
Kansas City/Bartlett6.3313.74
United Farmers Red Oak5.8013.46
United Farmers Creston 5.7713.28
United Farmers Essex 5.8013.41
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.05XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.8213.30
Gavilon/Creston5.8513.24
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.9313.44
Green Plains Shenandoah5.95XXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXXXXX
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.1813.58
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.05XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.0012.99
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.73
Poet Energy, Corning5.85XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.9213.29
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.6713.10
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.9113.28 

