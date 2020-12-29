LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.54 12.71 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.62 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.51 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.72 12.83 
United Farmers Red Oak4.51 12.51 
United Farmers Creston 4.54 12.41 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.41 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.55 12.49 
Gavilon/Creston4.53 12.49 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.51 12.56 
Green Plains Essex4.40 12.46 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.31 12.43 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.56 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.21 11.88 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.66 12.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.63 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.44-4.52 

12.35 

Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.75 
Poet Energy, Corning4.48 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.56 12.50 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.28 12.26 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogeneunknown unknown  

