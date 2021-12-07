LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.92 12.35 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.91  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.76 12.35 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.11 12.65 
United Farmers Red Oak5.49 12.30 
United Farmers Creston 5.42 12.10 
United Farmers Essex 5.49 12.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.56 12.12 
Gavilon/Creston5.56 12.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.68 12.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.76 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.46 12.15 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.86 12.59 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.86 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.80-5.88 12.71 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.60 
Poet Energy, Corning5.76 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.66 12.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.44 11.95 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.60 12.15 

