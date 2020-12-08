LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.14 11.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.21 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.04 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.24 11.41 
United Farmers Red Oak4.03 11.01 
United Farmers Creston 4.04 10.91 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.99 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah3.99 10.96 
Gavilon/Creston4.05 10.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.03 11.06 
Green Plains Essex3.94 10.95 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.85 10.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.14 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.75 10.75 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.09 11.22 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.20 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.09-4.21 11.35-11.38 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.25 
Poet Energy, Corning4.02 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.10 11.01 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.82 10.70 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene3.97 10.95 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.