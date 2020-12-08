|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.14
|11.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.21
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.24
|11.41
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.03
|11.01
|United Farmers Creston
|4.04
|10.91
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|3.99
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.99
|10.96
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.05
|10.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.03
|11.06
|Green Plains Essex
|3.94
|10.95
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|3.85
|10.85
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.14
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|3.75
|10.75
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.09
|11.22
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.20
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.09-4.21
|11.35-11.38
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|11.25
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.10
|11.01
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|3.82
|10.70
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|3.97
|10.95
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Terry Hiatt, 60, of New Market, Iowa
- Wanted Nebraska City suspect apprehended
- Montgomery County authorities respond to medical emergency in Villisca
- 2 Villisca residents arrested on drug charges in Red Oak
- Iowa unveils distribution plan for initial round of COVID-19 vaccines later this month
- Shambaugh man charged with sex offender registry violation
- Stanton pair arrested on child endangerment charges
- Mike "Whitey" Teachout, 63 of Shenandoah, IA
- Shenandoah woman arrested on domestic assault charge
- Daily KMAland COVID-19 Update: Thursday, December 3rd, 2020
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 10
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13