LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 15.08 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.23  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.20 14.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.45 15.38 
United Farmers Red Oak6.16 14.89 
United Farmers Creston 6.10 14.69 
United Farmers Essex 6.11 14.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.25 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.12 14.95 
Gavilon/Creston6.10 14.75 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.22 15.00 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.24 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.04 14.98 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.22 14.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.25 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.22-6.24 14.65-14.80 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.13 
Poet Energy, Corning6.10 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.23 14.78 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.03 14.79 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.04 14.79 

