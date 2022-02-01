|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.28
|15.08
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.23
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.20
|14.89
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.45
|15.38
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.16
|14.89
|United Farmers Creston
|6.10
|14.69
|United Farmers Essex
|6.11
|14.84
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.25
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.12
|14.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.10
|14.75
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.22
|15.00
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.24
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.04
|14.98
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.22
|14.66
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.25
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.22-6.24
|14.65-14.80
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.13
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.10
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.23
|14.78
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.03
|14.79
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.04
|14.79
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Feb. 1, 2022
Morgan Martin
