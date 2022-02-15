LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 5.55 15.21 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.31 5.71 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.23 5.55 15.1113.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.48 5.75 15.5114.02 
United Farmers Red Oak6.14 5.50 15.06 13.62 
United Farmers Creston 6.10 5.47 14.86 13.57 
United Farmers Essex 6.12 5.50 15.01 13.57 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.21 5.51 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.17 5.54 15.08 13.66 
Gavilon/Creston6.10XXX14.9613.67
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.235.5515.1313.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.27 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.08 5.41 15.1513.67
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.48 5.77 15.40 14.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.20 5.60 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.31 13.97 
Poet Energy, Corning6.16 5.58 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.21 5.60 15.11 13.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.02 5.37 14.96 13.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.10 5.50 15.01 13.62 

