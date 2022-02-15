|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.28
|5.55
|15.21
|13.82
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.31
|5.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.23
|5.55
|15.11
|13.77
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.48
|5.75
|15.51
|14.02
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.14
|5.50
|15.06
|13.62
|United Farmers Creston
|6.10
|5.47
|14.86
|13.57
|United Farmers Essex
|6.12
|5.50
|15.01
|13.57
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.21
|5.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.17
|5.54
|15.08
|13.66
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.10
|XXX
|14.96
|13.67
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.23
|5.55
|15.13
|13.82
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.27
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.08
|5.41
|15.15
|13.67
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.48
|5.77
|15.40
|14.03
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.20
|5.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.31
|13.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.16
|5.58
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.21
|5.60
|15.11
|13.62
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.02
|5.37
|14.96
|13.62
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.10
|5.50
|15.01
|13.62
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Feb. 15, 2022
Morgan Martin
