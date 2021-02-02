LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.26 13.33 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.29 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.25 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.33 13.45 
United Farmers Red Oak5.20 13.10
United Farmers Creston 5.20 13.00 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.13 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.19 13.09 
Gavilon/Creston5.17 13.29 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.23 13.14
Green Plains Essex5.21 13.04 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.13 13.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.27 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.06 12.97 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.43 13.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.26 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.24-5.35 13.35-13.45 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.34 
Poet Energy, Corning5.25 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.26 13.15 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.99 12.93 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.13 13.09 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.