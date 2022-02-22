LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.67 5.71 16.10 14.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.68 5.87 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.60 5.71 15.95 14.18 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.85 5.91 16.35 14.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.51 5.66 15.90 14.03 
United Farmers Creston 6.47 5.63 15.70 13.98 
United Farmers Essex 6.49 5.66 15.85 13.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.58 5.68 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.55 5.71 15.93 14.08 
Gavilon/Creston6.47 XXX 15.80 14.08 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.60 5.71  15.97 14.23 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.64 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.39 5.53 15.99 14.05 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.45 5.77 15.72 14.24 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.57 5.76 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.25 14.38 
Poet Energy, Corning6.51 5.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.56 5.76 15.95 14.03 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.39 5.53 15.80 14.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.47 5.66 15.85 14.03 

