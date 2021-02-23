|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.41
|13.93
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.38
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.36
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.46
|14.10
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.35
|13.71
|United Farmers Creston
|5.34
|13.66
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.19
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.33
|13.70
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.36
|13.96
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.36
|13.76
|Green Plains Essex
|5.31
|13.55
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.23
|13.56
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.37
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.19
|13.52
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.53
|14.06
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.34
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.31-5.35
|13.59-13.83
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.06
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.36
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.37
|13.70
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.10
|13.44
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.25
|13.66
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Feb. 23, 2021
Morgan Martin
