LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.41 13.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.38XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.36 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.46 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 13.71 
United Farmers Creston 5.34 13.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.19 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.33 13.70 
Gavilon/Creston5.36 13.96 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.36 13.76 
Green Plains Essex5.31 13.55 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.23 13.56 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.37 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.19 13.52 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.53 14.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.34 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.31-5.35 13.59-13.83 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.06 
Poet Energy, Corning5.36 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.37 13.70 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.10 13.44 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.25 13.66 

