LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.25 15.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.27  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.17 15.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.42 15.77 
United Farmers Red Oak6.11 15.29 
United Farmers Creston 6.06 15.09 
United Farmers Essex 6.08 15.24 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.17 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.12 15.31 
Gavilon/Creston6.09 15.14 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.19 15.34
Green Plains Shenandoah6.21 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.02 15.37 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.30 15.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.20 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.30 15.53-15.66 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.54 
Poet Energy, Corning6.12 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.18 15.29 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.00 15.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.04 15.19 

