LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5,4113.87 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.40XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.38 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.4813.94 
United Farmers Red Oak5.3313.60
United Farmers Creston 5.33 13.55
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.21XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.3613.59 
Gavilon/Creston5.3013.84 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.3613.64 
Green Plains Essex5.3413.51 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.2613.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.40XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.2913.28 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.5614.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.37XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.43-5.4713.63-13.72
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.86 
Poet Energy, Corning5.36XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.3913.67 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.1213.40 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.2613.56 

