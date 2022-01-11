LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.01 13.86 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.03 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.88 13.67 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.16 14.06 
United Farmers Red Oak5.83 13.47 
United Farmers Creston 5.81 13.32 
United Farmers Essex 5.79 13.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.01 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.78 13.56 
Gavilon/Creston5.76 13.46 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.89 13.61 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.87 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.71 13.61 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.07 13.95 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.01 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.99-6.01 13.09-13.79 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.81 
Poet Energy, Corning5.73 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.88 13.56 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.63 13.32 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.77 13.42 

