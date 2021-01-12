LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.00 13.88 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.05 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.00 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.17 14.03 
United Farmers Red Oak4.94 13.73 
United Farmers Creston 4.96 13.63 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.00 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.06 13.73 
Gavilon/Creston4.94 13.83 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.98 13.83 
Green Plains Essex5.02 13.63 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.87 13.62 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.02 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.54 13.13 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.17 14.18 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.05 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.74-4.82 13.46-13.52 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.98 
Poet Energy, Corning4.99 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.00 13.73 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.82 13.49 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.90 13.73 

