LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.97 13.61 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.02  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.87 13.41 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.09 13.81 
United Farmers Red Oak5.82 13.21 
United Farmers Creston 5.80 13.06 
United Farmers Essex 5.78 13.16 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.99 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.77 13.32 
Gavilon/Creston5.75 13.22 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.88 13.37 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.86 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.69 13.41 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.95 13.52 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.95 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.95-5.98 12.94-13.64 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.56 
Poet Energy, Corning5.71 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.86 13.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.62 13.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.75 13.16 

