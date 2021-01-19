|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.06
|13.61
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.11
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.14
|13.66
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.00
|13.41
|United Farmers Creston
|4.99
|13.31
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.03
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.01
|13.39
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.99
|13.44
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.03
|13.44
|Green Plains Essex
|4.97
|13.40
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.86
|13.30
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.07
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.89
|13.34
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.26
|13.85
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.08
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.06-5.16
|13.86-13.96
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.65
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.08
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.06
|13.41
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.76
|13.19
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.94
|13.40
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Jan. 19, 2021
Morgan Martin
