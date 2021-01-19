LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.06 13.61 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.11 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.06 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.14 13.66 
United Farmers Red Oak5.00 13.41 
United Farmers Creston 4.99 13.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.03 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.01 13.39 
Gavilon/Creston4.99 13.44 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.03 13.44 
Green Plains Essex4.97 13.40 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.86 13.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.07 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.89 13.34 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.26 13.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.08 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.06-5.16 13.86-13.96 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.65 
Poet Energy, Corning5.08 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.06 13.41 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.76 13.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.94 13.40 

