|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.18
|14.02
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.22
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.10
|13.82
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.33
|14.27
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.98
|13.62
|United Farmers Creston
|6.00
|13.52
|United Farmers Essex
|5.98
|13.62
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.19
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.97
|13.72
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.95
|13.67
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.08
|13.82
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.06
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.90
|13.87
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.23
|13.83
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.18
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.23
|13.83-13.93
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.90
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.10
|13.77
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.87
|13.52
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.96
|13.62
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Jan. 25, 2022
Morgan Martin
