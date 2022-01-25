LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.18 14.02 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.22  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.10 13.82 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.33 14.27 
United Farmers Red Oak5.98 13.62 
United Farmers Creston 6.00 13.52 
United Farmers Essex 5.98 13.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.19 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.97 13.72 
Gavilon/Creston5.95 13.67 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.08 13.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.06 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.90 13.87 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.23 13.83 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.18 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.23 13.83-13.93 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.97 
Poet Energy, Corning5.90 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.10 13.77 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.87 13.52 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.96 13.62 

