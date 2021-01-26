LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.11 13.46 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.23 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.11 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.16 13.54 
United Farmers Red Oak5.07 13.25
United Farmers Creston 5.07 13.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.00 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.08 13.25 
Gavilon/Creston5.06 13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.10 13.30 
Green Plains Essex5.03 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.92 13.14 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.91 13.12 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.32 13.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.15 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.86-4.96 13.13-13.23 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.50 
Poet Energy, Corning5.14 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.12 13.30 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.82 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.00 13.25 

