LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.11 13.80 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.12  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.97 13.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.29 14.05 
United Farmers Red Oak5.88 13.68 
United Farmers Creston 5.88 13.50 
United Farmers Essex 5.88 13.63 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.09 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.87 13.58
Gavilon/Creston5.90 13.50 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.98 13.65 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.05 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.79 13.64 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.90 13.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.10 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.90 13.05-13.60 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.89 
Poet Energy, Corning5.89 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.96 13.60 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.72 13.35 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.86 13.45 

