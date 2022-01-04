|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.11
|13.80
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.12
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.97
|13.70
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.29
|14.05
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.88
|13.68
|United Farmers Creston
|5.88
|13.50
|United Farmers Essex
|5.88
|13.63
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.09
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.87
|13.58
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.90
|13.50
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.98
|13.65
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.05
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.79
|13.64
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.90
|13.41
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.10
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.90
|13.05-13.60
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.89
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.89
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.96
|13.60
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.72
|13.35
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.86
|13.45
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Jan. 4, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tri-Center teacher, coach charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
- Patrick M. "Pat" Stanbrough, 53 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Dale E. Longnecker, 49, of Essex, Iowa
- Paul Fastenau, age 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
- Iowa resident releases new book on Villisca Axe Murders of 1912
- Bedford-area farmer named conservation champion by Iowa Soybean Association
- Shenandoah woman booked on theft charge
- Caleb M. Davis, 20 of Essex
- 5 injured in Nodaway County crash
- Red Oak man faces assault charge
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5