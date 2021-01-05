|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.78
|13.23
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.84
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.76
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.98
|13.32
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.74
|13.02
|United Farmers Creston
|4.75
|12.92
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.80
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.81
|12.97
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.74
|13.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.78
|13.07
|Green Plains Essex
|4.77
|12.92
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.62
|12.91
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.89
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.49
|12.70
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.91
|13.47
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.86
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.66-4.77
|12.93-12.93
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.27
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.74
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.80
|13.02
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.57
|12.78
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.70
|13.02
Cash Grain Bids Tues. Jan. 5, 2021
Morgan Martin
