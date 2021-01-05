LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.78 13.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.84 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.76 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.98 13.32 
United Farmers Red Oak4.74 13.02 
United Farmers Creston 4.75 12.92 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.80 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.81 12.97 
Gavilon/Creston4.74 13.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.78 13.07 
Green Plains Essex4.77 12.92 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.62 12.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.89 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.49 12.70 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.91 13.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.86 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.66-4.77 12.93-12.93 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.27 
Poet Energy, Corning4.74 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.80 13.02 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.57 12.78 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.70 13.02 

