LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.89 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.85 9.02
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.79 8.92
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.51 8.68
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.64 8.67
 Gavilon/Creston 3.71 8.77
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.73 8.74
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.67 8.70
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.84 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.77 8.80
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.62 8.87
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.85 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.99 9.32
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.79 - 3.89 8.92 - 9.02
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.81 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.77 8.72
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.81 9.11
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.73 8.75
 United Farmers/Creston 3.73 8.72
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.74 N/A
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.55 8.67

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.