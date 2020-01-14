|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.89
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.85
|9.02
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.79
|8.92
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.51
|8.68
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.64
|8.67
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.71
|8.77
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.73
|8.74
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.67
|8.70
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.84
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.77
|8.80
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.62
|8.87
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.85
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.99
|9.32
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.79 - 3.89
|8.92 - 9.02
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.81
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.77
|8.72
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.81
|9.11
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.73
|8.75
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.73
|8.72
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.74
|N/A
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.55
|8.67
