|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.04
|5.51
|15.13
|13.08
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.39
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.99
|5.52
|14.73
|12.93
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.44
|5.71
|15.28
|13.28
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.94
|5.42
|14.63
|12.73
|United Farmers Creston
|7.00
|5.39
|14.48
|12.68
|United Farmers Essex
|6.84
|5.42
|14.53
|12.68
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.93
|5.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.84
|5.47
|14.67
|12.69
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.09
|5.57
|14.57
|12.76
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.04
|5.52
|14.87
|12.91
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.04
|5.57
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.98
|5.26
|14.78
|12.67
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.67
|6.04
|15.30
|13.68
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.22
|5.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.93
|13.13
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.04
|5.61
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.94
|5.52
|14.43
|12.73
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.74
|5.29
|14.78
|12.65
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.86
|5.45
|14.51
|12.75
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 12, 2022
Morgan Martin
