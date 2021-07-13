|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.28
|5.13
|14.85
|13.12
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.37
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.16
|5.09
|XXX
|12.92
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.41
|5.23
|14.80
|13.27
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.31
|5.04
|14.50
|12.92
|United Farmers Creston
|6.31
|5.01
|14.30
|12.87
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.31
|5.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.21
|5.11
|14.53
|12.91
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.31
|5.11
|14.38
|12.86
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.26
|5.13
|14.53
|12.96
|Green Plains Essex
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.26
|5.18
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.14
|4.85
|14.45
|12.99
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|5.40
|14.14
|13.15
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.31
|5.21
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.25-6.31
|XXX
|14.24-14.64
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.74
|13.11
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.31
|5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.26
|5.14
|14.35
|12.97
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.98
|4.88
|14.26
|12.80
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.18
|5.10
|14.37
|12.92
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 13, 2021
Morgan Martin
