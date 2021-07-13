LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 5.13 14.85 13.12 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.37 5.36 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.16 5.09 XXX12.92 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.41 5.23 14.80 13.27 
United Farmers Red Oak6.31 5.04 14.50 12.92 
United Farmers Creston 6.31 5.01 14.30 12.87 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.31 5.03 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.21 5.11 14.53 12.91 
Gavilon/Creston6.31 5.11 14.38 12.86 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.26 5.13 14.53 12.96 
Green Plains EssexXXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.26 5.18 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.14 4.85 14.45 12.99 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.51 5.40 14.14 13.15 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.31 5.21 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.25-6.31 XXX 14.24-14.64 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.74 13.11 
Poet Energy, Corning6.31 5.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.26 5.14 14.35 12.97 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.98 4.88 14.26 12.80 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.18 5.10 14.37 12.92 

