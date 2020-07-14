LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.11 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.43
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.06 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.06 8.46
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.96 8.18
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.93 8.22
 Gavilon/Creston 3.02 8.38
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.01 8.31
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.00 8.33
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.12 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.89 8.33
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.91 8.25
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.04 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.30 8.68
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.06 - 3.11 8.46 - 8.48
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.04 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.04 8.23
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.19 8.42
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.97 8.23
 United Farmers/Creston 3.00 8.28
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.07 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.94 8.17