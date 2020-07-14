|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.11
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.43
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.06
|8.46
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.96
|8.18
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.93
|8.22
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.02
|8.38
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.01
|8.31
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.00
|8.33
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.12
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.89
|8.33
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.91
|8.25
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.04
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.30
|8.68
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.06 - 3.11
|8.46 - 8.48
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.04
|8.23
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.19
|8.42
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.97
|8.23
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.00
|8.28
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.07
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.94
|8.17
