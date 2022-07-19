|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.97
|5.60
|15.23
|13.23
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.22
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.94
|5.60
|14.78
|13.08
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.12
|5.80
|15.38
|13.43
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.97
|5.55
|14.78
|12.88
|United Farmers Creston
|7.10
|5.52
|14.63
|12.83
|United Farmers Essex
|6.87
|5.53
|14.68
|12.83
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.96
|6.05
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.02
|5.55
|14.64
|12.88
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.12
|5.65
|15.84
|12.95
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.12
|5.63
|14.84
|13.10
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.22
|5.65
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.71
|5.27
|14.82
|12.76
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|5.86
|14.95
|13.43
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.17
|5.70
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.98
|13.28
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.97
|5.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.97
|5.61
|14.58
|12.88
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.72
|5.37
|14.87
|12.80
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.88
|5.53
|14.56
|12.90
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 19, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarinda woman booked on Page County warrant
- Rural Coin man sentenced to 15 years in prison
- Clarinda woman booked on OWI charges
- Shen man arrested on controlled substance charges
- Hamburg man wanted in Fremont County
- Larry Gaylord, 87 of Tabor, IA
- Shenandoah man booked on assault, harassment charges
- Red Oak man booked on drug charges
- Omaha man attempting to steal charter bus charged with theft
- Red Oak man booked on Mills County warrant
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
Anniversaries
-
Jul 19