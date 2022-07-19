LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 5.60 15.23 13.23 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.22 5.70 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 5.60 14.78 13.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.12 5.80 15.38 13.43 
United Farmers Red Oak6.97 5.55 14.78 12.88 
United Farmers Creston 7.10 5.52 14.63 12.83 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 5.53 14.68 12.83
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.96 6.05 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.02 5.55 14.64 12.88 
Gavilon/Creston7.12 5.65 15.84 12.95 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.12 5.63 14.84 13.10 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.22 5.65 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.71 5.27 14.82 12.76 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.27 5.86 14.95 13.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 5.70 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.98 13.28 
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 5.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 5.61 14.58 12.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.72 5.37 14.87 12.80 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.88 5.53 14.56 12.90 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.