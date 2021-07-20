LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.42 5.36 14.48 13.48 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.50 5.46 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.42 5.34 XXX13.29 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.62 5.48 14.93 13.63 
United Farmers Red Oak6.52 5.29 14.59 13.29 
United Farmers Creston 6.52 5.26 14.39 13.24 
United Farmers Essex 6.47 5.29 14.59 13.24 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.52 5.66 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.42 5.36 14.69 13.30 
Gavilon/Creston6.52 5.36 14.59 13.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.42 5.38 14.64 13.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.47 5.43 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.38 5.16 14.47 13.35 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.71 5.65 13.88 13.88 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.50 5.46 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.34 XXX 14.12-14.82 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.98 13.48 
Poet Energy, Corning6.57 5.46 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.47 5.39 14.53 13.33 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.14 5.13 14.49 13.17 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.42 5.35 14.67 13.29 

