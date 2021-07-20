|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.42
|5.36
|14.48
|13.48
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.50
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.42
|5.34
|XXX
|13.29
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.62
|5.48
|14.93
|13.63
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.52
|5.29
|14.59
|13.29
|United Farmers Creston
|6.52
|5.26
|14.39
|13.24
|United Farmers Essex
|6.47
|5.29
|14.59
|13.24
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.52
|5.66
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.42
|5.36
|14.69
|13.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.52
|5.36
|14.59
|13.25
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.42
|5.38
|14.64
|13.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.47
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.38
|5.16
|14.47
|13.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.71
|5.65
|13.88
|13.88
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.50
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.26-6.34
|XXX
|14.12-14.82
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.98
|13.48
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.57
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.47
|5.39
|14.53
|13.33
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.14
|5.13
|14.49
|13.17
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.42
|5.35
|14.67
|13.29
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 20, 2021
Morgan Martin
