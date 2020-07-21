LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.08 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.53
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.06 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.02 8.61
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.85 8.28
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.92 8.30
 Gavilon/Creston 2.99 8.57
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.00 8.46
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.95 8.41
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.18 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.86 8.39
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.88 8.43
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.03 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.27 8.83
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.03 - 3.08 8.62 - 8.65
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.02 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.01 8.33
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.13 8.57
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.95 8.33
 United Farmers/Creston 2.98 8.33
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.04 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.91 8.36