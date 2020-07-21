|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.08
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.53
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.06
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.02
|8.61
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.85
|8.28
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.92
|8.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.99
|8.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.00
|8.46
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.95
|8.41
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.18
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.86
|8.39
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.88
|8.43
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.03
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.27
|8.83
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.03 - 3.08
|8.62 - 8.65
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.01
|8.33
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.13
|8.57
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.95
|8.33
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.98
|8.33
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.04
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.91
|8.36
