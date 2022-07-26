LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 5.66 14.84 13.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.12 5.76 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.94 5.66 14.64 13.34 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.61 14.54 13.14 
United Farmers Creston 7.05 5.58 14.39 13.09 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.59 14.44 13.09 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.91 6.13 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 5.61 14.44 13.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 5.71 13.94 13.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.07 5.69 14.69 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 5.71 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.77 5.40 14.33 13.07 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.85 5.59 14.21 13.09 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 5.76 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.78 13.53 
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 5.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 5.67 14.54 13.14 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.67 5.43 14.43 13.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.98 5.59 14.39 13.16 

