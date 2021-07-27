|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.26
|5.16
|13.71
|13.19
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.34
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.19
|5.14
|XXX
|13.00
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.39
|5.28
|13.34
|13.34
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.29
|5.09
|14.23
|13.00
|United Farmers Creston
|6.21
|5.06
|13.98
|12.95
|United Farmers Essex
|6.24
|5.09
|14.23
|12.95
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.29
|5.46
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.09
|5.16
|14.25
|13.00
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.29
|5.16
|14.00
|12.95
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.14
|5.18
|14.05
|13.05
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.14
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.05
|4.96
|13.59
|12.99
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.48
|5.46
|13.59
|13.59
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.28
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.19-6.32
|XXX
|13.72-14.42
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.44
|13.19
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.34
|5.26
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.22
|5.19
|13.94
|13.04
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.91
|4.93
|13.80
|12.88
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.14
|5.15
|14.16
|13.00
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 27, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- CB restaurant owner convicted of sex trafficking minors, adults
- Mills County wreck results in several injuries
- Presenting the 2021 KMAland Softball Conference Awards
- Herzberg crowned 2021 Page County Fair Queen
- Omaha Man Sentenced to Prison for Drug and Firearm Offenses
- Iowa woman hurt in deer vs. car crash in Atchison County
- Page County Attorney's Report
- Richard A. Stanley, 78 of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Maryville teen injured in vehicle accident
- Rogers appointed to vacant Shen School Board position
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
Anniversaries
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 29