LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.26 5.16 13.71 13.19 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.19 5.14 XXX13.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.39 5.28 13.34 13.34
United Farmers Red Oak6.29 5.09 14.23 13.00 
United Farmers Creston 6.21 5.06 13.98 12.95 
United Farmers Essex 6.24 5.09 14.23 12.95 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.29 5.46 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.09 5.16 14.25 13.00 
Gavilon/Creston6.29 5.16 14.00 12.95 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.14 5.18 14.05 13.05 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.14 5.23 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 4.96 13.59 12.99 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.48 5.46 13.59 13.59 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.28 5.26 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.19-6.32 XXX 13.72-14.42 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.44 13.19 
Poet Energy, Corning6.34 5.26 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.22 5.19 13.94 13.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.91 4.93 13.80 12.88 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.14 5.15 14.16 13.00 

