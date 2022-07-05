LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.97 5.43 14.94 12.81 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.22 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 5.44 14.59 12.66 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.32 5.63 15.14 13.01 
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.29 14.59 12.41 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 5.26 14.29 12.36 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.29 14.49 12.36 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.91 5.88 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 5.33 15.20 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 5.43 15.00 13.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.90 5.43 15.30 13.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.22 5.49 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.02 5.18 14.49 12.40 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.40 5.8315.35 13.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.12 5.54 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.79 12.86 
Poet Energy, Corning7.02 5.53 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.92 5.44 14.29 12.46 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.725.2114.49 12.38
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.77 5.37 14.51 12.48 

