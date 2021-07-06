|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.29
|5.12
|13.99
|12.65
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.31
|5.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.17
|5.08
|XXX
|12.45
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.37
|5.22
|13.99
|12.80
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.32
|5.03
|13.69
|12.45
|United Farmers Creston
|6.32
|5.00
|13.59
|12.40
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.32
|5.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.22
|5.10
|13.84
|12.46
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.17
|5.10
|13.79
|12.41
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.27
|5.12
|13.84
|12.51
|Green Plains Essex
|6.27
|5.00
|13.44
|12.30
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.27
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.60
|5.30
|14.65
|13.39
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.52
|5.39
|13.44
|13.05
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.27
|5.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.71-6.72
|XXX
|14.53-14.83
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.94
|12.65
|Poet Energy, Corning
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.35
|5.13
|13.64
|12.50
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.99
|4.87
|13.55
|12.33
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.22
|5.08
|13.66
|12.45
Cash Grain Bids Tues. July 6, 2021
Morgan Martin
